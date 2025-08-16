 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625922 Edited 17 August 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
completely fixed bug where you could get stuck between fire extinguisher and bathroom
fixed bug where putting a trash bag on the cart caused it to not be able to move in that direction

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3582612
