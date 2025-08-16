completely fixed bug where you could get stuck between fire extinguisher and bathroom
fixed bug where putting a trash bag on the cart caused it to not be able to move in that direction
Uh Oh Airlines Hotfix Patch Notes 0.0.16.0.2
