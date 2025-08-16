🛠️ Park Creator is now live! 🛠️
Since the grinds are taking a bit longer to dial in, I decided to drop a big feature so you all have fresh stuff to ride in the meantime: the Park Creator 🎨🚲
With this tool you can build your own spots, set up new lines, and session parks designed exactly how you like them. It’s all about giving you more freedom to get creative, while I keep working on making grinds feel smooth and realistic.
This update also comes with some overall polish to make the game feel a little tighter.
From now on, the default branch will include the latest physics and updates. If you want to play with the older physics version, there’s a branch called “oldPhysics” available.
Thanks so much for being here and for all your help 🙏
Changed files in this update