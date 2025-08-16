-Enemy bases now take damage on a basis of how the game now calculate shrapnel, so a bomb going off a few meters away will not contribute much of any damage, whereas ANY overlapping explosion spheres would contribute 50% damage. So this will make blowing up bases more difficult, direct hits or explosives detonated INSIDE bases are your best bet at destroying them quickly!
-Enemy bases now show a cracked/damaged exterior as they incur damage!
-Enemies can now see you through windows, so they will attempt to shoot through glass if they see you behind the window. This should've been in the game a long time ago.
SMALL UPDATE
