16 August 2025 Build 19625773 Edited 16 August 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

• Added Match Results caching.
• Increased enter sound for Bazaar from 8 seconds to 12.
• Increased enter sound for Teleporter from 8 seconds to 12.
• Made Queue Pop sound louder.
• Added Spawn Invulnerability FX and Buff Icon.
• Respawn timer for Blitz reduced by 15%.

Maps

NP_Ballroom

• Adjusted stair collisions to be smoother.
• Added Faction colors.

Minions

[##]Neutral Creeps
• Reduced Neutral Creeps field of vision by 40 degrees.

Armory

Hand Cannon

• Increased ammo count from 6 to 7.

Zipper

• Range Modifer decreased from 0.82 to 0.7.

Items

Cloak of Toph

• Added activation sound.

Toy Cannon

• Added SFX and VFX.

Comet

• Added SFX.

Jump Pad

• Added SFX.

Banner of Regeneration

• Added SFX.

Banner of Frenzy

• Added SFX.

Knife of Aistrek

• Added SFX.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug where Net Worth wouldn't account for items in inventory.
• Fixed a bug where players could access the shop from above, indefinitely.
• Fixed a bug where Warlord's Horn and Nova's Necklace shared the same cooldown.
• Fixed a bug where Headshot Multipliers, Deny Multipliers, and Range Multipliers weren't applying properly.

Changed files in this update

