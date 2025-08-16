General • Added Match Results caching.

• Increased enter sound for Bazaar from 8 seconds to 12.

• Increased enter sound for Teleporter from 8 seconds to 12.

• Made Queue Pop sound louder.

• Added Spawn Invulnerability FX and Buff Icon.

• Respawn timer for Blitz reduced by 15%.



Maps NP_Ballroom • Adjusted stair collisions to be smoother.

• Added Faction colors.



Minions [##]Neutral Creeps

• Reduced Neutral Creeps field of vision by 40 degrees.



Armory Hand Cannon • Increased ammo count from 6 to 7.



Zipper • Range Modifer decreased from 0.82 to 0.7.



Items Cloak of Toph • Added activation sound.



Toy Cannon • Added SFX and VFX.



Comet • Added SFX.



Jump Pad • Added SFX.



Banner of Regeneration • Added SFX.



Banner of Frenzy • Added SFX.



Knife of Aistrek • Added SFX.



Bug Fixes • Fixed a bug where Net Worth wouldn't account for items in inventory.

• Fixed a bug where players could access the shop from above, indefinitely.

• Fixed a bug where Warlord's Horn and Nova's Necklace shared the same cooldown.

• Fixed a bug where Headshot Multipliers, Deny Multipliers, and Range Multipliers weren't applying properly.