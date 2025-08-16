General• Added Match Results caching.
• Increased enter sound for Bazaar from 8 seconds to 12.
• Increased enter sound for Teleporter from 8 seconds to 12.
• Made Queue Pop sound louder.
• Added Spawn Invulnerability FX and Buff Icon.
• Respawn timer for Blitz reduced by 15%.
Maps
NP_Ballroom• Adjusted stair collisions to be smoother.
• Added Faction colors.
Minions[##]Neutral Creeps
• Reduced Neutral Creeps field of vision by 40 degrees.
Armory
Hand Cannon• Increased ammo count from 6 to 7.
Zipper• Range Modifer decreased from 0.82 to 0.7.
Items
Cloak of Toph• Added activation sound.
Toy Cannon• Added SFX and VFX.
Comet• Added SFX.
Jump Pad• Added SFX.
Banner of Regeneration• Added SFX.
Banner of Frenzy• Added SFX.
Knife of Aistrek• Added SFX.
Bug Fixes• Fixed a bug where Net Worth wouldn't account for items in inventory.
• Fixed a bug where players could access the shop from above, indefinitely.
• Fixed a bug where Warlord's Horn and Nova's Necklace shared the same cooldown.
• Fixed a bug where Headshot Multipliers, Deny Multipliers, and Range Multipliers weren't applying properly.
