16 August 2025 Build 19625769 Edited 16 August 2025 – 23:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a dialogue bug triggered by inputting the correct password on 1st try (not achievable in normal playthrough)
  • Enhanced guidance by emphasizing two keywords in dialogue
  • Corrected 4 typos

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2968971
