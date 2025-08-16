 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19625751 Edited 16 August 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
💬 Patch Notes

NightMaze – New Build Available! 🕹️

This update brings a lot of new features and improvements to enhance both immersion and gameplay:

🎬 Cinematic Intro

- A brand-new starting cinematic sets the tone as soon as players enter the game.

🧟 New Gameplay Systems

- Revive System: revive your teammates in the brand-new Revive Room.
- Looting System: loot items from NPCs and fallen players.

🗺️ Maze & Map Expansion

- Added a new maze type, procedurally generated with unique rooms, traps, and challenges.
- New Sewer Areas have been added to the map for more exploration.
- Improved patrol points in sewers for better AI behavior.
- Custom Boss Room.

🔦 Gameplay Additions

- Added ladders and flashlight upgrades for better navigation.

✨ Visual & Network Improvements

- Improved post-process volume for better lighting and atmosphere.
- Corrected maze replication and network stability.

🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments

- Fixed drag & drop damage issues at world end.
- Various map tweaks and bug fixes.

👉 Download the update now and dive into the chaos of NightMaze!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3808281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link