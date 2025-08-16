💬 Patch Notes
NightMaze – New Build Available! 🕹️
This update brings a lot of new features and improvements to enhance both immersion and gameplay:
🎬 Cinematic Intro
- A brand-new starting cinematic sets the tone as soon as players enter the game.
🧟 New Gameplay Systems
- Revive System: revive your teammates in the brand-new Revive Room.
- Looting System: loot items from NPCs and fallen players.
🗺️ Maze & Map Expansion
- Added a new maze type, procedurally generated with unique rooms, traps, and challenges.
- New Sewer Areas have been added to the map for more exploration.
- Improved patrol points in sewers for better AI behavior.
- Custom Boss Room.
🔦 Gameplay Additions
- Added ladders and flashlight upgrades for better navigation.
✨ Visual & Network Improvements
- Improved post-process volume for better lighting and atmosphere.
- Corrected maze replication and network stability.
🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed drag & drop damage issues at world end.
- Various map tweaks and bug fixes.
👉 Download the update now and dive into the chaos of NightMaze!
Big Update ! New Map, New Maze generation, Loot System & Cinematic Intro
