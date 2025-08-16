💬 Patch Notes



NightMaze – New Build Available! 🕹️



This update brings a lot of new features and improvements to enhance both immersion and gameplay:



🎬 Cinematic Intro



- A brand-new starting cinematic sets the tone as soon as players enter the game.



🧟 New Gameplay Systems



- Revive System: revive your teammates in the brand-new Revive Room.

- Looting System: loot items from NPCs and fallen players.



🗺️ Maze & Map Expansion



- Added a new maze type, procedurally generated with unique rooms, traps, and challenges.

- New Sewer Areas have been added to the map for more exploration.

- Improved patrol points in sewers for better AI behavior.

- Custom Boss Room.



🔦 Gameplay Additions



- Added ladders and flashlight upgrades for better navigation.



✨ Visual & Network Improvements



- Improved post-process volume for better lighting and atmosphere.

- Corrected maze replication and network stability.



🛠️ Fixes & Adjustments



- Fixed drag & drop damage issues at world end.

- Various map tweaks and bug fixes.



👉 Download the update now and dive into the chaos of NightMaze!