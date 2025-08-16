**Optimizations**
- optimized menu so we now get more fps
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- mostly fixed a bug where you could push the cart in further than you should have been able to
- fixed a bug where siren wasnt being turned down with SFX slider'
- fixed a bug where you could delete stuff while holding the trash bag
- should now get stuck less easily between bathroom and fire extinguisher
- medkits should no longer cause spasms while holding during ragdoll
- shoving a passenger with a bag should no longer cause them to fly away
