16 August 2025 Build 19625544 Edited 16 August 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ontop of a couple of annoying bugs, some quality of life changes have been implemented.

  • Added test language to cutscenes.
  • Change font for cutscenes to something more reader friendly.
  • FIXED - player could trigger the cutscene before reaching the top which ended with the game crashing.
  • FIXED - player could keep the ducking collision box in the air or on the wall in some situations (player can no longer drop through platforms as a result).
  • Main layout for world 5 boss now completed. Only a few minor gameplay additions to add now!
  • The player no longer instantly stops moving when connecting with a wall but instead their speed will quickly decelerate to 0 meaning you will slide up the wall very slightly making it feel less sticky.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3208581
