- Added test language to cutscenes.
- Change font for cutscenes to something more reader friendly.
- FIXED - player could trigger the cutscene before reaching the top which ended with the game crashing.
- FIXED - player could keep the ducking collision box in the air or on the wall in some situations (player can no longer drop through platforms as a result).
- Main layout for world 5 boss now completed. Only a few minor gameplay additions to add now!
- The player no longer instantly stops moving when connecting with a wall but instead their speed will quickly decelerate to 0 meaning you will slide up the wall very slightly making it feel less sticky.
16/08/25 - QOL
Update notes via Steam Community
Ontop of a couple of annoying bugs, some quality of life changes have been implemented.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3208581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update