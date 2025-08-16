- Steam Workshop: Failed initial content uploads will now delete the created workshop entry (rather than leaving a broken workshop upload).
- Steam Workshop: Added a check to make sure you've at least tried to edit the template, to prevent people just uploading Demo-tan.
- Updated the supporter list.
- Fix: A nasty performance and implementation bug with the Hotshot combo that would cause combos to never properly record, and the game to slow down.
- Fix: Reinstate the tooltips on the alt stage icons, since they contained important unlock info.
- Fix: A rare issue where the screen would be stuck in a transition if typing/pressing too fast at the splash screen.
1.16.3: Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!! This patch contains some fixes and improvements while development on Boys in Hawaii! is underway.
