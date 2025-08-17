 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19625448 Edited 17 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Now live for everyone. Yesterday’s public beta has been promoted to the default branch—no beta opt-in needed.

Big thanks to everyone who tested and sent feedback!

Protocol changes


Auto protocol

  • No manual bash script launch required anymore.

  • Faster game discovery.

  • Improved compatibility across games.

  • Replaced Game Process setting with Wine Prefix setting.

Freetrack protocol

  • Improved compatibility across games.

  • Renamed freetrack (Proton)freetrack (Wine).

  • For Other launcher type, changed Tool Path setting → Wine Executable setting.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed: visualization cube not showing for some users.

  • Fixed: auto protocol JSON decode error.

  • Fixed: app crash on resize on Linux.

  • Bug reports now include more comprehensive logs.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 3326892
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3326894
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link