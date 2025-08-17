Now live for everyone. Yesterday’s public beta has been promoted to the default branch—no beta opt-in needed.
Big thanks to everyone who tested and sent feedback!
Protocol changes
Auto protocol
No manual bash script launch required anymore.
Faster game discovery.
Improved compatibility across games.
Replaced Game Process setting with Wine Prefix setting.
Freetrack protocol
Improved compatibility across games.
Renamed freetrack (Proton) → freetrack (Wine).
For Other launcher type, changed Tool Path setting → Wine Executable setting.
Bug fixes
Fixed: visualization cube not showing for some users.
Fixed: auto protocol JSON decode error.
Fixed: app crash on resize on Linux.
Bug reports now include more comprehensive logs.
Changed files in this update