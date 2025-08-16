- fixed vsync not setting max fps correctly in Fullscreen window mode
- fixed widescreen monitor having stretched game in fullscreen mode
- info text about graphic driver when changing VSYNC is showing longer and is bigger in main menu
2025.8.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3812901
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update