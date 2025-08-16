 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625327 Edited 16 August 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed vsync not setting max fps correctly in Fullscreen window mode
- fixed widescreen monitor having stretched game in fullscreen mode
- info text about graphic driver when changing VSYNC is showing longer and is bigger in main menu

