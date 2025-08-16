 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19625232 Edited 16 August 2025 – 21:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Changes

  • 2 extra biomes: in addition to the normal biome, 2 new wild biomes now can be unlocked as you progress in the game:

    1. A default biome

    2. An energetic biome with accelerated enemy spawns, push-pull (on enemies) and pulsating dish size

    3. A decaying biome with more spirit enemies, slowed down enemy spawns, pull (on enemies) and slowly shrinking dish size

  • 3 new superpowers related to Pebbles

  • Ward, Dash and Regen mechanics rebalanced with many tweaks and interdependencies (more in the Info menu)

  • Spirit Enemies now deal less damage, cut down Energy and can be slightly damaged

  • Wisp Hits and Hex now have more chaotic movement effects

  • Upgraded graphics towards physics-based 3D with volumetric shadowing and water distortions

  • Upgraded the font engine to handle kerning and advance, introduced a beautiful font that fits the game better

  • Visual tweaks

Store graphics will be updated accordingly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1265011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link