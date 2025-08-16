2 extra biomes: in addition to the normal biome, 2 new wild biomes now can be unlocked as you progress in the game: A default biome An energetic biome with accelerated enemy spawns, push-pull (on enemies) and pulsating dish size A decaying biome with more spirit enemies, slowed down enemy spawns, pull (on enemies) and slowly shrinking dish size

3 new superpowers related to Pebbles

Ward, Dash and Regen mechanics rebalanced with many tweaks and interdependencies (more in the Info menu)

Spirit Enemies now deal less damage, cut down Energy and can be slightly damaged

Wisp Hits and Hex now have more chaotic movement effects

Upgraded graphics towards physics-based 3D with volumetric shadowing and water distortions

Upgraded the font engine to handle kerning and advance, introduced a beautiful font that fits the game better