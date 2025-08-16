Main Changes
2 extra biomes: in addition to the normal biome, 2 new wild biomes now can be unlocked as you progress in the game:
A default biome
An energetic biome with accelerated enemy spawns, push-pull (on enemies) and pulsating dish size
A decaying biome with more spirit enemies, slowed down enemy spawns, pull (on enemies) and slowly shrinking dish size
3 new superpowers related to Pebbles
Ward, Dash and Regen mechanics rebalanced with many tweaks and interdependencies (more in the Info menu)
Spirit Enemies now deal less damage, cut down Energy and can be slightly damaged
Wisp Hits and Hex now have more chaotic movement effects
Upgraded graphics towards physics-based 3D with volumetric shadowing and water distortions
Upgraded the font engine to handle kerning and advance, introduced a beautiful font that fits the game better
Visual tweaks
Store graphics will be updated accordingly
Changed files in this update