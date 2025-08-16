v.0.78.0

Patch Overview

Summary

This patch addresses difficulty issues in the Singleplayer Run, visual readability issues, card balancing as well as some changes to the tutorial.

Reduced glare and readability improvements.

To address visual readability issues reported by some players, a Glare setting was added to the graphics settings defaulting to a "Low" setting. If you wish, you can now turn off Glare entirely or if you liked the original glow, you can set it back to "High". Some battle UI, background and text colors were also adjusted for better readability.

Difficulty reduction.

The difficulty was tweaked across all difficulties with Normal difficulty receiving the most changes. The opponent AI skill on Normal was reduced and the difficulty curve of the singleplayer run was adjusted to be quite a bit easier.

The ability to spend money to repair the ship after every battle was also added to Normal. This is a feature that used to be present in all difficulties, but was moved to Easy difficulty only. This made Normal difficulty unnecessarily difficult for new players and it should be a much more welcoming experience now that it's back in Normal mode. If you wish to experience the challenge of not being able to repair your ship after battle, it is still disabled on Hard mode.

A number of cards were balanced to be more fair, especially in the first sector of the singleplayer run.

Changes to the movement system

The unit movement system was changed to allow for units to move after attacking. Instead units having 2 action points and losing them after attacking, units now have 1 action point they can use for an attack or movement and a second movement point they can use for an additional movement before or after an attack or to move twice per turn. This change allows for easier ship boarding and is easier to teach to new players.

Detailed Change List

Graphics and Visuals

Added a glare setting to graphics options defaulting to "low" and with an option to turn it off.

Updated some map UI elements and colors of unit and mount stats for better contrast.

Updated some ship tiles for better contrast.

Updated game backgrounds for better contrast with ships.

Shields are now colored after the unit's team to prevent confusion.

Gameplay

Tweaked difficulty curve across all difficulty settings.

Normal difficulty now allows to repair after each battle like in Easy mode.

Normal difficulty AI is now slightly less intelligent.

Units now have a dedicated second movement point allowing units to move after attacking.

Tutorial updated with some more details and opponent deck is made easier.

Cards and Balancing