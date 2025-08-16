Hello folks!

Very small patch here, oversights from our end that needed a quick fix :)

Geologist achievement has been fixed, you can now boot up the game, and you should get the achievement if you had collected all the rocks.

Pause menu popping up twice on some very particular circumstances.

Dev update:

In the latest patch note we addressed the issue with implementing in game online, and, after a lot of time spent on it, the amount of work needed is, daunting.

I would like to apologize about the false hope we've given, unfortunately, developing an in game online will probably be out of the equation, for now, probably forever. we agreed, to drop it, for multiple reasons, the main one being the amount of time needed to get it working, and the uncertainty of being able to ship a working game, with online implemented because we would need to rework stuff, that will also have an effect on the base game, and, if I have to chose between, shipping a cool, cute working game, that can only be played online through remote play, or an unstable online game, our choice is made.

We will still provide some small updates here and there to fix stuff, better some aspects of the game, but, TOOG, as it stands right now, is about final.

We appreciate all the support and love we received. You can follow That One Otter Game on socials to get our latest updates, we will very soon create socials for the studio, instead of using the game's socials, for anyone wishing to know all about any future games we might release.