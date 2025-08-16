 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625179 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed stealth issue when entering underwater part
- fixed lvl 5 islands collisions
- fixed 1992 mode weapon upgrade when max
- decreased P amount on 1992
- restart level only works if game is active. after quit goes to lvl 1 again
- other smaller tweaks

Changed files in this update

