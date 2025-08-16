- fixed stealth issue when entering underwater part
- fixed lvl 5 islands collisions
- fixed 1992 mode weapon upgrade when max
- decreased P amount on 1992
- restart level only works if game is active. after quit goes to lvl 1 again
- other smaller tweaks
Patch 1.02
Update notes via Steam Community
