16 August 2025 Build 19625168 Edited 16 August 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
V 7.0.2
  • Reduced the power of Barrage
  • Altered drop rates of each Special
  • Reduced the enemy cap for Island Ruins from 100 enemies to 80 enemies
  • Increased the HP of Corrupt Bloodfang from 5,000 to 25,000
  • Fixed a bug where explosion sizes were getting globally written
  • Fixed a bug where driller type enemies werent correctly despawning when mob limits were reached
  • No longer showing explosion particles on enemy despawn, only when actually destroyed in combat
    • [*] Continued updates to descritpions & tooltips

