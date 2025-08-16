V 7.0.2

Reduced the power of Barrage

Altered drop rates of each Special

Reduced the enemy cap for Island Ruins from 100 enemies to 80 enemies

Increased the HP of Corrupt Bloodfang from 5,000 to 25,000

Fixed a bug where explosion sizes were getting globally written

Fixed a bug where driller type enemies werent correctly despawning when mob limits were reached

No longer showing explosion particles on enemy despawn, only when actually destroyed in combat

[*] Continued updates to descritpions & tooltips