V 7.0.2
Reduced the power of Barrage
Altered drop rates of each Special
Reduced the enemy cap for Island Ruins from 100 enemies to 80 enemies
Increased the HP of Corrupt Bloodfang from 5,000 to 25,000
Fixed a bug where explosion sizes were getting globally written
Fixed a bug where driller type enemies werent correctly despawning when mob limits were reached
No longer showing explosion particles on enemy despawn, only when actually destroyed in combat[*] Continued updates to descritpions & tooltips
