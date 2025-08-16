🌙 Additions 🌱 Added an option to Settings menu to enable half resolution videos for Windows 7 users playing in compatibility mode



🎨 Visuals 🌱Fixed positioning of the bound creature halo on the Brisska to be less on their butt and more their head/beaky area

🌱Fairys (the “little ones”) now have proper death visuals, if you’re inclined



🌸 UI

🌱 Fixed a visual issue when placing a pin and moving it around in windowed mode where it looked like it was popping in and out. These are statically in-place as expected now

🌱 Fixed an issue that happened after purchasing a songbook from dialogue where the dialogue menu could abruptly close before you say” goodbye” or clicking the text option to leave it

🌱Fixed an issue after purchasing songs and immediately going into the inventory could lock the inventory window

🌱Fixed an issue that could trigger when a newly bound creature adds their portrait to the guard’s portrait grid also temporarily replacing a previously created summon portrait from a different guard’s portrait grid. Listen it’s fixed, I don’t know how else to describe it

🌱Fixed text for storekeep item “Fina’s Scepter”

🌱Fixed a bug displaying incorrect XP available for Techniques (in older games)





🌸 Adventuring 🌱Caravans (like captain Remus in the Abandoned Farm) now allow you to rest with them for free (if you’re on speaking terms)

🌱Fixed a potential visual issue with the Lazure guards who help you in the boat collection battle with their quip displaying off screen if you had the combat dome up

🌱Can now resolve the Rozafir storekeep situation smoother with the posted guards becoming non-hostile if evidence is acquired, even in the middle of combat, and they’ll switch sides after the dialogue between your guards opens up about it



🌸 Techniques 🌱In Air Attack no longer grabs support guards with ammunition if they are empty and will prioritize someone else



🌸 Maps 🌱Fixed issue in Rozafir and Garnet Bay where line of sight was revealed incorrectly during first map load

🌱Fixed a map issue when coming from Forten Lazure to a side map that could temporarily uncover the fog of war in the Invinoma map before you crawled it

🌱Fixed a visual issue translating your local map fog of war details to the Invimona Map for areas with very steep cliffs at the top (like Stonebridge and Garnet Bay).

🌱Added a collider on river area under Forten Lazure where spiders are



🌸 Balancing 🌱Armor % progression rate increased for on-hit



🌸 Gameplay 🌱 The combat dome now resizes for spell-range immediately when selecting the spell book itself, not just when clicking on an actual spell

🌱Improved pathfinding for non-hostile critters

🌱Fixed an issue after resolving combat within town limits where a support guard could remain hyped up with combat move speed rather than transitioning to the much more respectable‘in-town speed

🌱Saving after support guards automatically switched weapons during combat (and then loading that save) wouldn’t register that they switched in-combat and would revert to what they were using before. This swap now saves as expected

🌱 Fixed an issue where you could consume multiple stacked items during combat if you clicked fast enough. Now consuming one triggers the action bar reset immediately as expected

🌱 Fixed an issue with some items that drop from enemies (like fangs) getting the restock flag after you have been utilizing the restocking shroom bombs - happened if they got recycled into the pooling system between load/saves



🌸 Controllers 🌱Fixed bug where all menus could be accessed with left and right trigger without bar on top and bottom prompting access, breaking UI

🌱Fixed menu breaking error that could occur when exiting minstrel’s song screen

