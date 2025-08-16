 Skip to content
Major 16 August 2025 Build 19625152 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

V0.10 is finally here! I know it took longer than expected, and I appreciate your patience. My plan is for the next version to arrive much faster.

This update includes the complete V0.10 chapter, a few new improvements, and important bug fixes.

Changes

  • Complete V0.10 chapter.

  • Added missing animation for the Vanessa + Customer scene (hotel).

  • Ann will only give a BJ to one of the motel guys if they actually have sex at the motel.

  • Emily’s relationship can now progress further depending on whether you touched her, not just if you joined her in bed.

  • If you’re not dating Ann, you can now avoid watching her have sex with the motel guys.

  • Pressing O now toggles the text overlay.

  • Added a new Help section in the main menu to see all keybinds.

  • Pressing F12 (default Steam screenshot) will no longer bring back the UI if it’s hidden (by pressing H).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an instance where the game jumped to the wrong scene after talking with Vanessa outside.

  • Fixed a freeze when loading during the Vanessa/Customer memory sequence on the bus.

  • Fixed the issue where the game stopped during Ann’s texts instead of showing the game end screen.

  • Fixed an issue where rolling back and then clicking advance sometimes caused the music to change unexpectedly.

cheers 🍻,
TTrick

