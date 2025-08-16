Hey everyone!

V0.10 is finally here! I know it took longer than expected, and I appreciate your patience. My plan is for the next version to arrive much faster.

This update includes the complete V0.10 chapter, a few new improvements, and important bug fixes.

Changes

Complete V0.10 chapter.

Added missing animation for the Vanessa + Customer scene (hotel).

Ann will only give a BJ to one of the motel guys if they actually have sex at the motel.

Emily’s relationship can now progress further depending on whether you touched her, not just if you joined her in bed.

If you’re not dating Ann, you can now avoid watching her have sex with the motel guys.

Pressing O now toggles the text overlay.

Added a new Help section in the main menu to see all keybinds.

Pressing F12 (default Steam screenshot) will no longer bring back the UI if it’s hidden (by pressing H).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an instance where the game jumped to the wrong scene after talking with Vanessa outside.

Fixed a freeze when loading during the Vanessa/Customer memory sequence on the bus.

Fixed the issue where the game stopped during Ann’s texts instead of showing the game end screen.

Fixed an issue where rolling back and then clicking advance sometimes caused the music to change unexpectedly.

cheers 🍻,

TTrick