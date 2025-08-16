This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It is now slightly easier to hit huge and tiny enemies in ranged combat. This includes bomb shrapnel, guns, arrows, throwing, etc. but not reach attacks.

The HARDTOSHOOT flag now functions identically to crouching, making you count as being 25% smaller than you were for purposes of getting hit in ranged combat. HARDTOSHOOT only goes on monsters in vanilla, and they can't crouch, but if it COULD go on a character in a mod or something, it'd stack with crouching or lying down, which make you 25% and 50% smaller respectively.

It is a bit easier to hit tiny creatures in melee and a bit harder to hit huge creatures, and there's a bit of an RNG component to help prevent infinite misses. This goes for both characters and monsters.

Monsters who dodge multiple times in a turn now have a 50% chance to receive stacking debuffs to their dodge until the end of that turn. Currently the cap is -2. I tried limiting their number of dodges per turn as with characters, but characters just have so many advantages compared to monsters that doing it this way led to them all dying immediately, so this is what I went with. The result is that little guys like dragonflies and wasps who get surrounded by zombies are going to get caught and torn to shreds like a character would.

Mi-go now have a special weakpoint which causes their carapace to crack. This weakpoint is very hard to trigger with anything but a blunt attack. When the carapace cracks, the mi-go temporarily suffers from greatly reduced armor until their carapace regenerates, which can take a few seconds or a few hours, depending on how big the hit that broke it was. The result is that mi-go are no longer town-clearing machines, and will get beaten down and killed if surrounded, much like a survivor would.

The game now draws effect overlays on monsters! This makes it way easier to tell who's downed, stunned, deafened, on fire, etc.

Houses will sometimes have cars crashed into them.

Modernized the phase immersion suit and update damage types.

Removed the ability to put gunmods on a slingshot.

Fixed riot armor and buffed o-yoroi.

Buffed and standardized walk/run speed in skates.

Fixed Sky Island and other mods.

Maepple fixed the bug with chiropterans getting so happy from drinking blood that they become miserable.

Oversized wasps now use hit and run. This might make it easier to get away from them, might not.

Athletics skill now adds 2.5% to your max carry weight per point.

-Bad back and strong back have been tamped down a bit, they were overtuned.

Strong back is now in the insect category. It's still a natural human trait available at chargen, but you can get it from bug mutagen too.

Zombie miners drop fewer lamps.

Fixed a typo in the bush hook's description.

The PTR is an SMG now, so it can support a weapon strap.

Zombie deer can bash.

The smart lamp is no longer linkable and should shut up with its stupid warnings.

Got rid of the debug message when dragging furniture off a ledge

Removed the obsolete sees_player_retro mod

Properly show variant's prefix/suffix in craft menu

Added more generator types

Added a keybind to recast spells (mod only)

Fixed pulping being way too fast.

Made the hiking backpack sheath hold a single item.

Fixed morale bump from relaxing with Alonso.

Fixed display of ablative armor in some menus.

Deleted hardcoded tentacle bracing slowdown effect.

More nut milk and nut butter.

Fixed a freeze when disabling animaions.

Added many more filters to the crafting interface.

Added several kinds of plants and trees.

Improved and updated falling code.

More long sticks in forests.

Revamped the 3x3 hospital map.

Improved special vision code.

Improved mapgen to allow more visual variety.

Added antlers (~50% of the time) to zombie deer and moose.

Updated and improved mansion and apartment tower maps, adding more variety.

Quivers now hold a far more realistic amount of arrows.

Helicopters go fast when they autotravel.