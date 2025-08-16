 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625121 Edited 16 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed game modes only working properly for the host,

  • Fixed actionbar ability order not being saved to the loadout,

  • Fixed pet looking hostile to the player,

  • Fixed pet kills not being credited to their owner which broke score tracking,

  • Fixed game mode logic being broken on several game modes,

  • Fixed mana being spent multiple times in a single ability cast,

  • Fixed auto attack trying to attack a dead target,

  • Fixed suicide command killing all players in the match instead of your own character

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1737001
macOS Depot 1737002
