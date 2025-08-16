Fixes:
Fixed game modes only working properly for the host,
Fixed actionbar ability order not being saved to the loadout,
Fixed pet looking hostile to the player,
Fixed pet kills not being credited to their owner which broke score tracking,
Fixed game mode logic being broken on several game modes,
Fixed mana being spent multiple times in a single ability cast,
Fixed auto attack trying to attack a dead target,
Fixed suicide command killing all players in the match instead of your own character
Changed files in this update