The game currently features the following hunters: swordsman, archer, sorceress, warrior, druid, and the recently added spearman.

Since the warrior, druid, and spearmen were the latest additions, let's talk about them.

The warrior would be a hunter with a savage boxing style and moleman shapeshifting abilities. All of their gameplay is converted to boxing skills, as well as the moleman transformation, which enhances their physical abilities.

The druid uses fortification skills and plant skills to fight. You choose your combat style between physical and magical damage.

The spearman, like the druid, has two combat styles: physical with the spear and magical using their wooden arm. The spear style has high physical damage and movement, while the magical style deals area and medium-range damage.

Now begins the development of the last hunter of this first phase; he will be something like a mage.