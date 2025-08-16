 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625096 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
powder popper : attack cooldown 0.6 -> 0.7

hunters popper : attack cooldown 0.6 -> 0.5

freshener eco : reworked 3d model

freshener xl / freshener eco : now cannot crit at point blank range

laser pointer / clockwork laser pointer : now players movement speed is significantly reduced while scoped in

Changed files in this update

Depot 3834121
