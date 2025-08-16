powder popper : attack cooldown 0.6 -> 0.7
hunters popper : attack cooldown 0.6 -> 0.5
freshener eco : reworked 3d model
freshener xl / freshener eco : now cannot crit at point blank range
laser pointer / clockwork laser pointer : now players movement speed is significantly reduced while scoped in
minor update 2
