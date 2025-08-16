 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625083 Edited 16 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's finally out. This playtest will be lasting 1 week.

Since I don't think many new people are going to hop in the playtest, doing it through keys on the Discord server is the best way for me to do it. If I get proven wrong and I get swarmed, then I'll just open up the playtest.

There is no verification needed, no strings attached, nothing. You can just join the Discord, send a message asking for a key, and then leave if you want. You can even leave the server before I give it to you. I am just doing this because it's the most convenient for me given the small scope (unless there's some way to do it I don't know about).


LINK TO THE DISCORD SERVER
https://discord.gg/skYqEsMVvJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3608501
