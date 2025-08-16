 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625046 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

- Fixed bug where the ejector retention tank was not showing in the maintenance report.

- Fixed bug in the tablet app for manual crane control where drop-down lists were not displayed correctly.

- Fixed bug in the description of the external reservoir freight pump control switch.

- Fixed bug in the control box for the access door to the connecting corridor with the condenser building.

- Fixed bug that prevented water and other atmospheric effects from being visible when the player was outside.

- Fixed bug in PiP camera image when motion blur was active.

- Fixed bug with control rod indicators, which sometimes displayed information even when there was no power.

- Normalized fonts used in the game to maximize their screen size, making them easier to read.

- Added support for Cyrillic characters. Experimental Russian translation included. Does not include voices or subtitles

- Added support for simplified Chinese characters. Experimental simplified Chinese translation included. Does not include voices or subtitles.

- Added a Condenser upgrade to improve its heat dissipation and cooling capacity.

- Added a lever to perform a manual scram directly from the motors controlling each bank of control rods.

