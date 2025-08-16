The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed bug where the ejector retention tank was not showing in the maintenance report.
- Fixed bug in the tablet app for manual crane control where drop-down lists were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed bug in the description of the external reservoir freight pump control switch.
- Fixed bug in the control box for the access door to the connecting corridor with the condenser building.
- Fixed bug that prevented water and other atmospheric effects from being visible when the player was outside.
- Fixed bug in PiP camera image when motion blur was active.
- Fixed bug with control rod indicators, which sometimes displayed information even when there was no power.
- Normalized fonts used in the game to maximize their screen size, making them easier to read.
- Added support for Cyrillic characters. Experimental Russian translation included. Does not include voices or subtitles
- Added support for simplified Chinese characters. Experimental simplified Chinese translation included. Does not include voices or subtitles.
- Added a Condenser upgrade to improve its heat dissipation and cooling capacity.
- Added a lever to perform a manual scram directly from the motors controlling each bank of control rods.
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Changed files in this update