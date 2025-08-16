 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19625017 Edited 16 August 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Thanks to player suggestion adjusted the property and rent prices accordingly.
- Adjusted vehicle prices slightly.
- Fixed the health stats increasing quite rapidly, so reduced the hunger, and thirst. Sleep still stay once per day.

If you have any more further suggestions regarding features you would like to see, please feel free to contact us.

