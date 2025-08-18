What an insane first half of August for Once Upon a Galaxy. Thousands of new players flooding in every week and y’alls reviews, comments, support and all the streams and content have been truly loved by our small team. With the fire fully stoked beneath us, we are scorching through the summer with some big big updates to come soon. For now, we’ve got some balance changes, new music and an elephant enters the room. Let’s dig in.

Music

With the Steam release, we have gotten a ton of feedback about the lack of music in the client. We have a lot of grand plans and ideas for Music and SFX that will take time to get fully commissioned and implemented.

For now, we have licensed some wonderful placeholder music from Fesliyan Studios who made the main screen music you may have heard already.

Card Changes

Overall, we are really happy with our overall balance. That said, there are always a few outliers on both ends and we are looking to bring some of those back into line.

Major Changes

Wind Up Toy now gains +2 attack when attacked (was +1)

Mortakon’s Quest now needs to see 50 total stats summoned (was 30)

Tsarmina now buffs +4/+4 when it’s supported hunts (was +3/+3) ; Also now requires only 4 hunts for her quest (was 6)

Dragonmother no longer gives +5 attack on transform

Pisces now increases fae buffs by +3/+3 (was +2/+2)

Flying Monkey is now a 2/2 (was a 3/2)

Ninja-in-Training is no longer a Toy (was a Toy Animal Hero, now Animal Hero)

Combustible Dragon now has Treasure Hoard 3 (was 2)

Buried Treasure now gives Treasure Hoard 2 (was 3)

Pirate Prince now gives 1 random common treasure (was 2)

Weird Beard and Tiamat’s Claw can no longer give Secret Rare treasures (unless your captain is Artemis

Minor Changes

Earth Stone triggers at start of turn, not start of battle (text already reflected this but now the effect matches)

Sinbad now triggers on Midas Touch (was always the intention but it now works)

Greed and Dragon’s Crown now have helper text.

Fixed Ace of Hearts Golden text to reflect actual effect (it gives 2 bonus shops not 1)

Quality of Life Changes, Bug Fixes, Various Improvements

Added a “down for maintenance” mode to limit impact of future outages

Opponents' boards will no longer disappear after you lose a fight (this was a bug)

Melody’s Lute no longer triggers itself (also a bug)

Zeus now shows multiplier and highlights on spells when active

Added Music and Sound volume sliders

Fixed a bug where you’d get a blank screen while reconnecting during Captain Select of a Live Lobby

Please Review Us!

The Steam launch has been an absolute resounding success for Once Upon a Galaxy so far. For those of you who have already left a review, it has made all the difference as it tells Steam that people love our game and encourages them to show us to new players.

Those who have not gotten around to reviewing us, please do so on all platforms you consume our game on. It goes a long way to keeping our momentum going.

Come let us know what you think of the patch changes in the Discord, on Twitter, Bluesky, Reddit and Instagram or come join our weekly Dev Twitch Streams on Tuesdays at 2pm EST and be sure to leave us a review on Steam, Android and in the Apple App Store!