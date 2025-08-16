 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624855
This build brings the following feature enhancements:

  • When creating a new game, you now have the option to choose from at least three drones. Previously there was only one drone guaranteed to be available (the other 9 drones would only be unlocked if the player met their respective minimum level requirements).
  • Slightly more enemies are spawned in each wave.

