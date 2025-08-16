- When creating a new game, you now have the option to choose from at least three drones. Previously there was only one drone guaranteed to be available (the other 9 drones would only be unlocked if the player met their respective minimum level requirements).
- Slightly more enemies are spawned in each wave.
Update notes for version 1.0.2 [16 August 2025]
Update notes via Steam Community
This build brings the following feature enhancements:
