🌍 Since the game is translated into French, I originally set English as the default language.

Now, the game can automatically detect your computer’s language.



➡️ If your system is French, the game will directly start in French !

➡️ If not, it will default to English.



I had unfortunately seen too many videos of French players who didn’t take the time to switch the language, and once the tutorial was over, they couldn’t understand how to play.

It was frustrating to see players quit the game just because of this. 😢



✅ Now this is no longer possible !