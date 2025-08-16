🌍 Since the game is translated into French, I originally set English as the default language.
Now, the game can automatically detect your computer’s language.
➡️ If your system is French, the game will directly start in French !
➡️ If not, it will default to English.
I had unfortunately seen too many videos of French players who didn’t take the time to switch the language, and once the tutorial was over, they couldn’t understand how to play.
It was frustrating to see players quit the game just because of this. 😢
✅ Now this is no longer possible !
Automatic Language Detection
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3468431
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update