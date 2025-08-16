 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624838 Edited 16 August 2025 – 19:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🌍 Since the game is translated into French, I originally set English as the default language.
Now, the game can automatically detect your computer’s language.

➡️ If your system is French, the game will directly start in French !
➡️ If not, it will default to English.

I had unfortunately seen too many videos of French players who didn’t take the time to switch the language, and once the tutorial was over, they couldn’t understand how to play.
It was frustrating to see players quit the game just because of this. 😢

✅ Now this is no longer possible !

