* Mineral Planets doe now produce ships but can not be upgraded. They stay lvl 1.

* Little Ai improvement.

* Fixed an issue with the input when using targeted tactics (Blockage, Nuke and Bomber Armada)

* Adjusted the calculation for unlocking tactics, equipment and mutators.

* Adjusted mineral generation calculation.

* Adjusted unlock order.

* Fixed minor issues.

* Fixed level balancing.