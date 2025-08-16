 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19624772 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Mineral Planets doe now produce ships but can not be upgraded. They stay lvl 1.
* Little Ai improvement.
* Fixed an issue with the input when using targeted tactics (Blockage, Nuke and Bomber Armada)
* Adjusted the calculation for unlocking tactics, equipment and mutators.
* Adjusted mineral generation calculation.
* Adjusted unlock order.
* Fixed minor issues.
* Fixed level balancing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3933771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link