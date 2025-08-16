* Mineral Planets doe now produce ships but can not be upgraded. They stay lvl 1.
* Little Ai improvement.
* Fixed an issue with the input when using targeted tactics (Blockage, Nuke and Bomber Armada)
* Adjusted the calculation for unlocking tactics, equipment and mutators.
* Adjusted mineral generation calculation.
* Adjusted unlock order.
* Fixed minor issues.
* Fixed level balancing.
Beta 0.91 b Patch
