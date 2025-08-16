- MI Phasing out old scores api part1;
- MI HC.Data.Functions folder;
- UX Helper floating tooltip appear always on top of everything else;
- UX disable camera inputs when helper tooltips showed
- FIX Bucket holes when calculating graphs;
- UX Disabling photomode, export in report window when showing the last checked and no prior validation;
- UX connection status icon are green or red in the report window;
- NEW tips for input/output placement and interleaving options;
- MI Code Cleanup;
- FIX Short consistency cache issue (made late few solution under specific race condition circumstances);
- SRV Skip first submissions if already validated;
- MI Test case for shorts inconsistency;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.111
