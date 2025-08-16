 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624767 Edited 16 August 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • MI Phasing out old scores api part1;
  • MI HC.Data.Functions folder;
  • UX Helper floating tooltip appear always on top of everything else;
  • UX disable camera inputs when helper tooltips showed
  • FIX Bucket holes when calculating graphs;
  • UX Disabling photomode, export in report window when showing the last checked and no prior validation;
  • UX connection status icon are green or red in the report window;
  • NEW tips for input/output placement and interleaving options;
  • MI Code Cleanup;
  • FIX Short consistency cache issue (made late few solution under specific race condition circumstances);
  • SRV Skip first submissions if already validated;
  • MI Test case for shorts inconsistency;

