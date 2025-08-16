- NEW tips for input/output placement and interleaving options;
- FIX Short consistency cache issue (made late few solution under specific race condition circumstances);
- FIX Bucket 'holes' when calculating graphs;
- UX Helper floating tooltip appear always on top of everything else;
- UX disable camera inputs when helper tooltips showed
- UX Disabling photomode, export in report window when showing the last checked and no prior validation;
- UX connection status icon are green or red in the report window;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.111
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update