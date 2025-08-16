Note: To limit the number of encountered issues in the main build this version is currently released in public beta only. Go to the Public Beta section of these update notes to read about how to upgrade your installation to the beta version.

Protocol changes

Auto protocol

No manual launching of a bash script anymore required.

Optimized the speed of game discovery.

Improved compatibility across games.

Replaced game process setting with wine prefix setting.

Freetrack protocol

Improved compatibility across games.

Renamed from freetrack (Proton) to freetrack (Wine).

Changed tool path setting to wine executable setting for Other launcher type.

Bug Fixes

Fixed visualization cube not showing for some users.

Fixed auto protocol's JSON decode error issue.

Fixed app crashing on resize on Linux.

Sending a bug report now sends more comprehensive logs.

Public Beta

If anyone using Linux wants to help test the public beta version.. here's how you can do it:

Right click LookPilot. Select Properties. Select Betas. Select publicbeta in Beta Participation.

Big thanks to anyone helping test the Beta. It will be released to all if no one experiences any new issues in this Beta release.