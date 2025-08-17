- Save issues



It has come to our attention that some players have experienced data loss following a crash. I have added an extra failsafe, when loading, to restore missing save-files if for any reason the save-file would disappear. From some research I've done it's probably related to an engine-problem where files that have been written to sometimes get deleted completely if the computer crashes while the game is running.

If any data-loss still appears to anyone after this update, please report it to us so we can look into it more.



To those who have experienced data-loss, I am very sorry. I will put up a guide on how to manipulate a save-file to add certain endings. This can obviously be used to cheat, but I think it's nice to have this for those who lost data.



On another note there have been reports on cloud-saved not working properly. Especially between steamdeck and PC. We've been notified that there have been some faults with the custom cloud-path setup on our end that created files in the home directory. That shouldn't have affected the cloud saves, but now the game won't create unnecessary folders at least.

Be sure to always wait for the cloud saves to finish uploading/downloading when switching between deck/pc.



There are more bugs that we are aware of that will be fixed in the upcoming bigger patch. Thanks for your patience.