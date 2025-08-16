 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624670 Edited 16 August 2025 – 18:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐞 I fixed a display bug:
when exiting the upgrade menu, the camera used to zoom out and then zoom back in right before returning to the menu.
This behavior will no longer happen.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
  • Loading history…
