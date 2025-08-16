Thanks to your numerous feedback, I’ve been able to greatly improve the game’s quality of life.

Controls will now feel even more comfortable than before ! ✨



From now on, it will no longer be possible to click on a building to open its menu while you are already in another one (for example, the settings menu).

Likewise, upgrading a building with the [+] button will no longer open another building menu or collect a resource if something happens to be underneath the button.



This means it is no longer possible to collect resources with an open menu.

The only exception is the professions menu, which still allows clicks through the window since it’s purely informative.

I thought it was interesting to let you see your professions continue improving while keeping the window open. 📊



The playable area has been expanded by 200 pixels on each edge so you won’t be bothered anymore by interface elements like owned resources, the crafting menu, or events/tutorials.

This way, you’ll always see the full game clearly at normal zoom (x1). 🗺️



Loading times have been significantly reduced thanks to better element preloading.

This should save up to 1 second of loading time on smaller setups.

On powerful machines, loading screens will be gone completely. 💻



🐞 Small bug fix : dropping a villager on an already occupied field will now still assign them to the job, as long as another free field exists somewhere else.



More improvements will come depending on your feedback.

So don’t hesitate to tell me if something feels off, or if I accidentally broke something.

Multiplayer should normally work without any issue as well. 🤝



Your opinion matters for the future of the game ! 💖

