Patch Notes v0.4.3 Build #215

Bug Fixes:

First mission in Linear Campaign should select more reliably



MIM-14 fins mesh fixed as noticed by nuclearstonk



Submarine spawn depth



CIWS gun position on Long Beach



Sturgeon had its MOSS blocked



Autogen buildings jumping during relocation and camera jump



LoadScreen to use FileManager to get backgrounds



Reverting projectile ballistics until we have it stable for all cases



B-52D



Improvements/Additions:

Added 3d gunner and turret details to M163, ini adjusted



MK-37 mod 1 to active guidance



Added min depth to Harpoon



Many art corrections for USN ships, mostly SLQ-32 models



Forrestal, Enterprise, Garcia now have their missing ECM gear modelled



Updated translations



Bonanza GA plane



Added correct model for 1972 Knox



Target point categories. Atm available: General, Radar, LowSAM, HighSAM, AAA



EXPERIMENTAL: Current all helicopter category priorities are LowSAM>AAA>Radar>HighSAM



Precaution for unwanted entering to loiter state for a brief moment at mission start



Hi everyone,here comes another hotfix for the broken B-52D and also for the partially messed up ballistics. We're working on getting the ballistics compatible with higher time compression. Happy weekend!More changes as in the log below: