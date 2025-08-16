 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 August 2025 Build 19624564 Edited 16 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

here comes another hotfix for the broken B-52D and also for the partially messed up ballistics. We're working on getting the ballistics compatible with higher time compression. Happy weekend!

More changes as in the log below:

Patch Notes v0.4.3 Build #215

Bug Fixes:
  • First mission in Linear Campaign should select more reliably
  • MIM-14 fins mesh fixed as noticed by nuclearstonk
  • Submarine spawn depth
  • CIWS gun position on Long Beach
  • Sturgeon had its MOSS blocked
  • Autogen buildings jumping during relocation and camera jump
  • LoadScreen to use FileManager to get backgrounds
  • Reverting projectile ballistics until we have it stable for all cases
  • B-52D

Improvements/Additions:
  • Added 3d gunner and turret details to M163, ini adjusted
  • MK-37 mod 1 to active guidance
  • Added min depth to Harpoon
  • Many art corrections for USN ships, mostly SLQ-32 models
  • Forrestal, Enterprise, Garcia now have their missing ECM gear modelled
  • Updated translations
  • Bonanza GA plane
  • Added correct model for 1972 Knox
  • Target point categories. Atm available: General, Radar, LowSAM, HighSAM, AAA
  • EXPERIMENTAL: Current all helicopter category priorities are LowSAM>AAA>Radar>HighSAM
  • Precaution for unwanted entering to loiter state for a brief moment at mission start

Changed files in this update

Depot 1286221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link