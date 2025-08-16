here comes another hotfix for the broken B-52D and also for the partially messed up ballistics. We're working on getting the ballistics compatible with higher time compression. Happy weekend!
More changes as in the log below:
Patch Notes v0.4.3 Build #215
Bug Fixes:
- First mission in Linear Campaign should select more reliably
- MIM-14 fins mesh fixed as noticed by nuclearstonk
- Submarine spawn depth
- CIWS gun position on Long Beach
- Sturgeon had its MOSS blocked
- Autogen buildings jumping during relocation and camera jump
- LoadScreen to use FileManager to get backgrounds
- Reverting projectile ballistics until we have it stable for all cases
- B-52D
Improvements/Additions:
- Added 3d gunner and turret details to M163, ini adjusted
- MK-37 mod 1 to active guidance
- Added min depth to Harpoon
- Many art corrections for USN ships, mostly SLQ-32 models
- Forrestal, Enterprise, Garcia now have their missing ECM gear modelled
- Updated translations
- Bonanza GA plane
- Added correct model for 1972 Knox
- Target point categories. Atm available: General, Radar, LowSAM, HighSAM, AAA
- EXPERIMENTAL: Current all helicopter category priorities are LowSAM>AAA>Radar>HighSAM
- Precaution for unwanted entering to loiter state for a brief moment at mission start
