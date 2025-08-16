The journey of Saul of Tarsus continues to grow across the world! 🌍
✨ Spanish Translation
The game is now 98% translated into Spanish — including story dialogue, menus, and essential text needed to fully experience the adventure.
Only a handful of minor system messages remain in English due to technical limitations.
🐞 Major Bug Fixes
Several issues discovered during the Portuguese update have now been resolved.
Gameplay is smoother and more stable across all language versions.
💌 Thank You
Your feedback and encouragement continue to shape the future of Saul of Tarsus. Every update brings us one step closer to completing this journey together. Thank you for walking the road with us!
