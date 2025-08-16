 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624541 Edited 16 August 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
The journey of Saul of Tarsus continues to grow across the world! 🌍

✨ Spanish Translation

The game is now 98% translated into Spanish — including story dialogue, menus, and essential text needed to fully experience the adventure.

Only a handful of minor system messages remain in English due to technical limitations.

🐞 Major Bug Fixes

Several issues discovered during the Portuguese update have now been resolved.

Gameplay is smoother and more stable across all language versions.

💌 Thank You
Your feedback and encouragement continue to shape the future of Saul of Tarsus. Every update brings us one step closer to completing this journey together. Thank you for walking the road with us!

