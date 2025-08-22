Welcome, dear adventurers! Please, take a place by the fire. Pour some ale and get comfortable.



Today, we are adding some additional end-game content to Between Two Worlds. This additional content is not intended to be a true end point for the story. It is just further fleshing out the results of the endings. In fact, these stories may even leave you wanting even more!



Each story will give you an additional ~15 minutes or so of content. In total, there's another 300+ renders, and a dozen new animations. And yes, for those who enjoy it, each story also has an additional sex scene. For continuity purposes, the stories are using two assumptions:



1) The player was on the harem route

2) All characters survived the end of the respective evil vs good routes



In order to unlock the stories, you MUST finish the game on at least one of the routes. So, if you finish the game on the good route, you will unlock the good story. Same with the evil story. If you take the time to finish both routes, you'll unlock both stories. Once you do that, you will be able to find the new content via the main menu, under the new "Stories" option.



In addition, this update fixes a handful of issues with translations and mechanics. Nothing that actually impacts game progression, just minor bugs that had been discovered and reported since release.



As always, thank you all so very much for joining me on this journey! It has been such a wonderful experience, and I look forward to sharing more adventures with you in the future!



-Droosk