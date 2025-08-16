Fixes Default key for Camera - N
Fixes Setting Menu -
Optimized some assets
New Pre Load Shader Option - On Main Menu - Bottom Row - This will load the most common items in the game and pre load it for faster and better gaming if needed
Thanks for playing!
Update #1 -
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update