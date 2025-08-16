 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624531 Edited 16 August 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes Default key for Camera - N
Fixes Setting Menu -
Optimized some assets
New Pre Load Shader Option - On Main Menu - Bottom Row - This will load the most common items in the game and pre load it for faster and better gaming if needed

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

