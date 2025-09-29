Salutations denizens of the abyss!

To those who joined the Legion and Energy update beta testing, thank you for subjecting yourselves to the onslaught of jank and shenanigans found there! It's a huge help for cleaning up the update. And to those who have wishlisted CleanFall but haven't decided to buy it yet, now might be a good time! CleanFall will be getting a 25% discount during the Steam Autumn Sale starting from 29 September 2025 to 6 October 2025. Also, I'm excited to show off CleanFall's Early Access Roadmap!

Below are details for the update's content:

Overview

The consumer class can now employ an army of creatures that last forever and are controlled by holding the shift key.

The energizer can now equip “pocket weapons” that automatically attack out of the player’s inventory while firing a weapon

The new "reload cell" item allow energizers to store massive amounts of energy for pivotal fights.

Turrets now show where their legs will go before you place the turret.

You can now move turrets with any F-tool by clicking left mouse button.

There is a new meta currency for unlocking new items and gear!

There is a new meta unlock menu for unlocking new items to appear during runs.

New dedicated currency slots for ore and fiber.

New item banning system unlocked after reaching the Hollow.

You can now save and quit and resume your run later at the start of chapter 2.

Ships should no longer get stuck on pieces of terrain, since almost all objects are destructible now.

A new biome will start generating in chapter 1 after reaching a certain depth.

New “sub-perks”. By facing new challenges, you can obtain new mini perks that enhance your run. Sub-perks unlock upon reaching a certain depth. o 15 Sub-perks are now in the game.

Walls have been reworked.

The Fungus Biome has been simplified and made easier.

Additions

New common item “Friendly Spider”. Can be found in burrows around the jungle for 2 fiber. New consumer type summon weapon.



New “Saw Drone” Rare item crafted in jungle vending machines. New consumer type summon weapon.

New “Defense Drone factory” This new common item can be purchased for 2 ore. Spawns a new drone that doesn’t follow the player, making it more effective for surviving invasions.

New “Reload Cell”. Can be crafted at jungle vending machines for 2 fiber. Automatically replenishes 65% of your max energy when you are very low on energy.

New “pocket Pistol” This weapon automatically attacks out of your inventory whenever you are firing a weapon or charging your pulse rifle. It costs energy to fire, and it can be purchased out of jungle vending machines for 1 ore and 1 fiber.

New Burrows spawn around the jungle. Feeding the inhabitants may prove useful.

Turrets will now show where their legs will go before you place them. You can make a turret only grab player structures by holding the “alt” key.

The F-tool can now move turrets by holding left click. The turret grabber has been reworked. Mining a turret no longer redeploys its legs.

New Meta Currency has been added.

You can now unlock additional items by spending meta currency at a new machine found in the Reaper’s Palace.

You now get an additional 2 inventory slots that can only carry ore and fiber.

Nukes are back, and more glorious than ever before. Nuke mining and damage size greatly increased. Nuke effects redone. Nukes now leave radiation for 12 seconds that deals damage over time.

New Item banning system. As the item pool increases, you can ban more and more items, which should allow me to add many more items without the item pool becoming too diluted and difficult to find what you need.

Classes have been improved. Consumer can summon their legion. Energizer gets additional weapon recoil (this allows you to fly with the battery gun). Technomancer get's a new item, "Ship Foundation".



Balance Changes

Land mines are now uncommon.

Landmines damage from 200 to 300.

Instead of drones, you can find friendly spiders in chests.

Instead of land mines, you can find reload cells in chests.

The consumer class now starts with 3 friendly spiders instead of 9 drones.

The energizer class now starts with 2 reload cells instead of 1 armor.

Replaced guardian drones with saw drones.

Energy sword is now legendary.

You can now throw consumables through player structures. This means weapons, consumables, and turrets all act the same way when trying to shoot through walls, drones, or turrets.

Venom pistol bullets now last 20 seconds instead of 3 seconds. Venom pistol energy costs from 2 to 4. Venom bullets are bouncier.

Flamethrower damage from 3 to 5.

Flamethrower knockback from 5 to 6.

Flamethrower flame range + 25%

Smart gun now deals 10 damage.

Smart gun fires twice as quickly.

Smart gun now costs 1 energy to fire per bullet.

Smart gun knock back reduced from 9 to 3.

Swarm Worm Gun now scales on weapon damage rather than consumable damage.

Swarm worms now last 4.7 seconds instead of 3.5 seconds.

Swarm worm gun energy cost from 1.5 to 1.8.

Swarm worm attack rate increased by 33%.

Swarm worm sight range from 8 to 9.

Energizer turret energy give rate reduced to 90 (was 120).

Bulb turrets can now grab dirt.

The drill can now appear at crafters after being unlocked.

The drill now deals 30 damage 10 times per second at extremely close range. (This is about 8 times the DPS of the battery gun)

Mortar turrets now have grabbing legs.

Laser turrets now have grabbing legs.

Mining in the fungus biome now causes extra dirt to recede away.

The jungle's air lock has been reworked- no more losing your ship when falling into the abyss.

The fungus biome has been reworked to be more straight forward and slightly easier.

Bug Fixes

“Can’t Afford” Pop up no longer blocks shop costs.

Ships can now break dirt through items. (Items used to block your ship from mining dirt).

Drones will now make frogs angry at you.

The game now saves your selected mining tool.

Fixed a bug that caused stat booster machines in the pit city to not reset their costs between runs.

Fixed a bug that caused crafters to spawn in the grey abyss in Chapter 1.

Fixed a bug that caused gun turrets and flame turrets to get confused when the player’s attack range increases.

Fixed a bug that would cause Laser Turrets to not hurt frogs.

Fixed a bug that would cause certain tutorial pop-ups to not disappear in specific circumstances.

Tweaks

Renamed “Burrow Core” to “Burrow Turret”.

The game now remains paused while dragging an item out of the inventory.

Drill description improved.

Performance during all invasions has been improved.

new effect for duplication stats activating.

Improved the class selector’s UI visuals.

Want to support More?

Follow Humanyoyo and all our social media listed on the Steam page to stay updated on events, launch news, and more.

Join the Discord to give more detailed feedback about the game.

Share the game to your favorite content creators and friends.

Post any screenshots or gameplay recordings to show off your skills.

Purchase the Supporter Pack.

Thanks everyone- I hope you guys enjoy the new stuff.

Humanyoyo and his marketing folks