17 August 2025 Build 19624444 Edited 17 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Update the storage chest UI to be clearer, adding more symbols and text
* Fix a bug where the storage menu wouldn't work for retrieving multi-items
* Recolor/redraw the ladder in Oakhurst Hollows and the rope
* Various text changes (typo fixes, more descriptions/instructions, arrow drawings)

