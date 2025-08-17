* Update the storage chest UI to be clearer, adding more symbols and text
* Fix a bug where the storage menu wouldn't work for retrieving multi-items
* Recolor/redraw the ladder in Oakhurst Hollows and the rope
* Various text changes (typo fixes, more descriptions/instructions, arrow drawings)
Update Notes 8/16/25
