Hello Hunters!

A huge new patch has just landed, packed with game-changing content and quality-of-life improvements! Here’s what’s new:

Double the Chaos: 20 New Card Upgrades!

That's right, we're introducing 20 new ways to craft insane builds and break the game. With this update we've doubled the number of Card Upgrades available since launch! Here are a few to whet your appetite:

Chaos Seed: Enemies explode on death, turning crowded rooms into a glorious, chain-reacting firework display.

Vampire: Land a critical blow and you might just steal some life back, giving you the edge in a tough fight.

All Or Nothing: The ultimate glass cannon run. You have 1 HP. So does every enemy. Even bosses! Good luck.

These powerful new upgrades have a higher chance of appearing on the tougher difficulties. Which brings us to...

Think You're Good? 3 Crushing New Difficulties!

For the veterans who crave a true test of skill, we've added three new difficulty levels. They are brutally hard. To be perfectly honest, I'm not even sure the final difficulty is possible to beat. I'm challenging you all to prove me wrong. 😅

More Control Over Your Run

We want to help you conquer these new challenges with strategy, not just luck.

The Card Fountain: You can now build this structure to reroll your Card Upgrade options a few times. It's the perfect tool to hunt for that one final piece of your dream build.

The Magic Stone: Want to show off? Build the Magic Stone to track your best completion times on every difficulty and immortalize your greatest runs!

Play On Your Schedule: In-Run Saves!

A much-requested feature is finally here! You can now safely quit the game in the middle of a run and pick it up right where you left off whenever you're ready to play again.

Your feedback and support have been invaluable in shaping this update. Thank you so much for being an amazing community.

Now get in there and show us what you can do.

Good luck, Hunter.