Major 16 August 2025 Build 19624357 Edited 16 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.54
Release Date: August 16, 2025

Major Improvements

  • Complete rework of the character skeleton and animations
    A deep overhaul has been carried out on the entire animation system. The character’s skeleton has been completely redesigned, and all animations from previous versions have been fully redone one by one.
    The result is more natural movements, smoother transitions, and better synchronization with player actions. This marks a significant step that lays the foundation for upcoming features.
    Thanks to this rework, we are now preparing for the implementation of the emote system, which will be added in the next update.

Fixes and Adjustments

  • Footstep sound adjustments
    We have rebalanced and reworked the player’s footstep sounds. Some players reported the impression of hearing footsteps coming from behind them, which could cause confusion during gameplay.
    These sounds have now been properly adjusted and should more accurately match the character’s actual movements.

Roadmap

  • Next update: emotes system
    The new emote system will allow players to express themselves in-game through dedicated animations.

  • Following update: first mini-game
    A brand-new mini-game will be introduced, adding variety to the experience and offering new ways to progress and have fun.

