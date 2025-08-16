UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.54
Release Date: August 16, 2025
Major Improvements
Complete rework of the character skeleton and animations
A deep overhaul has been carried out on the entire animation system. The character’s skeleton has been completely redesigned, and all animations from previous versions have been fully redone one by one.
The result is more natural movements, smoother transitions, and better synchronization with player actions. This marks a significant step that lays the foundation for upcoming features.
Thanks to this rework, we are now preparing for the implementation of the emote system, which will be added in the next update.
Fixes and Adjustments
Footstep sound adjustments
We have rebalanced and reworked the player’s footstep sounds. Some players reported the impression of hearing footsteps coming from behind them, which could cause confusion during gameplay.
These sounds have now been properly adjusted and should more accurately match the character’s actual movements.
Roadmap
Next update: emotes system
The new emote system will allow players to express themselves in-game through dedicated animations.
Following update: first mini-game
A brand-new mini-game will be introduced, adding variety to the experience and offering new ways to progress and have fun.
Changed files in this update