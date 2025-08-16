UNDER WALLS - PATCH NOTES v0.0.54

Complete rework of the character skeleton and animations

A deep overhaul has been carried out on the entire animation system. The character’s skeleton has been completely redesigned, and all animations from previous versions have been fully redone one by one.

The result is more natural movements, smoother transitions, and better synchronization with player actions. This marks a significant step that lays the foundation for upcoming features.

Thanks to this rework, we are now preparing for the implementation of the emote system, which will be added in the next update.