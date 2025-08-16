Hello Runners ❤️‍🔥

This update brings you a bunch of user experience improvements, both small and big!

Weekly Tournaments

Every Monday we select a random community map for the Weekly Tournament. Results lock the following Monday. Ghosts are revealed on the livestream, where we also unveil the next map!

Auto-cam

If you're playing on controller you no longer need to touch the Right Stick, don't believe me? Watch me beat the game without touching camera once! It's the auto-cam's first version so your feedback is much appreciated to help us improve further. You can also use Right Stick press to quickly reset the camera.

Sprays

Select your spray and use \[G] to leave your mark on the environment (also works in Multiplayer). We're happy to add your own custom sprays, just send them to our Discord.

HUD Lab

Enable Pro mode in the HUD Lab to track sector times, compare against your best run, and see your current best time. It’s a powerful tool to improve your performance and helps your audience instantly follow the action.

This great idea came from the community - if you have more suggestions, leave them on our Discord.

Multiplayer

While in the Multiplayer lobby you can now download and add community maps without having to go into main menu.

Level Select

We added new tabs into level select that allow you to view how many tokens you collected in each level, what's your world rank or amount of restarts per each level.

New Skins

Two new community skins added: Lumberjill by Kironet and Egger by Big Egg. You can also create your own skin! Just reach out on our Discord and we'll teach you how, it's quite easy.

Full Changelog

* Free camera setting moved to in-game setting

* FPS display setting moved to in-game setting

* Tournaments showing 'in XY hours/minutes"

* Global statistics header updated accordingly to filters

* Screenshots

- Stored in dedicated directory

- Stored as PNG

- Official in-game screenshot (F10, in settings)

- Shutter sound

- Can be super-sized (settings/game/misc)

* Automatic camera improvements

* Controller support for map creations - single click on A instead of doubleclick

* When spectating ghost, escape will trigger 'play solo'

+ Create mode

- Map name and description check before upload

- Start/Exit prefabs checks before upload

- Typing in input field does not trigger editor actions

- Mouse scroll does not affect editor when scrolling in other windows

+ Sectors for maps

+ HUD lab

- Supports notifications

- Switched on/off per element

- Personal best for map and sectors can be enabled

+ Camera reset (Q and/or right controller stick press)

+ Tokens displayed in level table per map

+ Controller auto camera for nitro/flying

+ Vibrations enabled for build

+ Archived maps opened with level select achievement

+ World ranks in level select

+ Scroll view tool for capturing whole scroll area screenshot

+ Lumberjill and Egger skins

+ Multiplayer: adding community maps to library from lobby

+ Mod support : is finish screen & booleans block marked in memory

+ Multiple tag support - two tags only for testing

+ Hints can be disabled from settings game/misc

+ Vibrations power in settings

+ Auto camera enabled for controller

+ Intro skipping polished ('Hold to skip' + radial progress bar)

@ FPS counter disappearing fixed

@ Steam : forcing restart after branch update (preventing need of manual restart)

@ Multiplayer

- Counting map time from previos map

- 'Map does nopt support leaderboard' when party leaderboard is present in lock screen

@ Lost UI selection in hub pause menu

@ Auto camera controller/keyboard switch fixed

@ Crash during game closing

@ Statistics sorting: 'jumping' lines with empty entries

@ Intro looping fixed

@ Intro 'Hold to skip' text disappearing

@ Multiplayer button is not skipped when main menu is displayed for first time

@ Ghosts do not play vibration effects

If there's something else you'd like to see in the next update, drop a comment on this post.

Or even better, join our Discord