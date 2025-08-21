 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Last Epoch Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19624311 Edited 21 August 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The latest major update is now here! Try out all the new goodies:

  • New level: Fight through a crystal-spiked snowstorm to ascend the Rhyom Summit

  • New Fighter skills: Use Rage Strike to build up huge damage, or disarm foes with Stagger

  • New Ranger skills: Use Smoke Bomb to escape, or unload your ammo with Blast Away

  • New Caster spells: Star Magic (Starfire and Supernova) and Crystal Magic (Clarity and Crystallize)

  • New Cosmetics: Archon helmets are here, plus new “shifting” base metals

  • Video Recording: Click both thumbsticks and a camera will circle around to record your fight


Changed files in this update

Depot 3233231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link