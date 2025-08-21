The latest major update is now here! Try out all the new goodies:
New level: Fight through a crystal-spiked snowstorm to ascend the Rhyom Summit
New Fighter skills: Use Rage Strike to build up huge damage, or disarm foes with Stagger
New Ranger skills: Use Smoke Bomb to escape, or unload your ammo with Blast Away
New Caster spells: Star Magic (Starfire and Supernova) and Crystal Magic (Clarity and Crystallize)
New Cosmetics: Archon helmets are here, plus new “shifting” base metals
Video Recording: Click both thumbsticks and a camera will circle around to record your fight
Changed files in this update