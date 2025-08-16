Once you reach the end of a labyrinth for the first time, it will be automatically unlocked in Arcade Mode.





In this mode, you can revisit and play any unlocked labyrinth as many times as you want, without following the normal story progression.



Your journey through the labyrinths just got even more challenging and fun!With this update, we’ve added the Arcade Mode:It’s the perfect opportunity to test your skills, try new strategies, or simply enjoy facing the challenges that defined your journey once again.More updates and improvements will be coming soon to expand this experience even further!