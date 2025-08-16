✈️ **General**
- inputs changed to be more similar to games in its genre
- X - open down/shove
- A - pickup/putdown
- B - Dash
- shove is now remappable
- added accessibility option to lock the camera Y position so it does not move up and down when the character does
- options menu now has sections so its easier to read
- FA's now fall if standing during landing
- added a little more space between front cabinets and the cockpit
- added dx11 launch option
- increased time between cart fill reminders on day 2
❗**Visual**
- disabled the devil that is motion blur
⚖️ **Balance**
- increased threshold for bumping into passengers causing them to need a medkit - this should make it so that when walking, they fall over less
- day 1 now requires only 30 points for gold
- pilot should no longer request coffee on day 8
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where mapping the interact button to another button didnt move the passenger interact as well
- fixed a bug where accept button only worked once on controller remapper
- fixed a bug in the co-op customization menu where both players could control both customization menus
- fixed a bug where only player 1 would fall down during takeoff
- fixed a bug in day 1 tutorial where tutorial would softlock if you missed the water request
- fixed a bug where bathroom overflow sound wasnt looping
- fixed a bug where cookies and pretzels weren't burning when cooked and were just disappearing
- fixed a bug in the customization menu where you could still select the shirt if you spawned with the jacket
