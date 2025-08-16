- Major Improvements to Map Loading Performance
- Fixed The Shrouded Burial Hills
- Crash Reports Implemented for Zones
- Added Monster Blood Messaging when Too high/Too Low level
- Increased Level Range for Monster Blood Harvesting
- Rat Stomachs can now be harvested from Rats
- Regen Increased Again
- Increased Beginner Mob Starting Damage
- Tutorial Window Says F to interact and not "R"
- Changed all abilities to be unlocked with 1 Monster blood. Added level requirements instead.
- Damage Window Text Bigger and Delay Removed
- Add Dodge/Roll Back with 15 mana cost
- Increase Heavy Attack Time
- Fix Wand/Staff Heavy Attack
