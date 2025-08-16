- Major Improvements to Map Loading Performance

- Fixed The Shrouded Burial Hills

- Crash Reports Implemented for Zones

- Added Monster Blood Messaging when Too high/Too Low level

- Increased Level Range for Monster Blood Harvesting

- Rat Stomachs can now be harvested from Rats

- Regen Increased Again

- Increased Beginner Mob Starting Damage

- Tutorial Window Says F to interact and not "R"

- Changed all abilities to be unlocked with 1 Monster blood. Added level requirements instead.

- Damage Window Text Bigger and Delay Removed

- Add Dodge/Roll Back with 15 mana cost

- Increase Heavy Attack Time

- Fix Wand/Staff Heavy Attack