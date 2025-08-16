Update 0.1.7.8

Quest Log : All quest descriptions have been added. You can now read every quest with all known details in the log.

New Content : New quests in the world New story notes Necklaces as a new equipment type Crafting recipes for necklaces Drop chance for necklaces Several new unique items 3 new puzzles 1 new dungeon + 1 small cave New points of interest in the world

Bugfixes: Fixed several issues.

This update took a bit longer than planned, sorry for the delay! The main focus was finishing all quest descriptions for the logbook, which was introduced in the last update. With necklaces now in the game, all equipment types are finally covered. I’ll be testing balance over the next days, since things might have become a bit too easy, the difference between normal gear, named gear, and artifact items is pretty big.

I haven’t had the chance to fully test everything yet. I really hope the new quests don’t contain any bugs, and I’ll be doing more thorough testing in the coming days.

Besides the quests, I also added new points of interest, and the world map will be updated in the next days to reflect all new content.

I’m a little behind schedule because creating quests (texts, items, requirements, and conditions) takes more time than expected. But more quests are already in progress and will be added in future updates.

The next focus will be expanding the new areas while also working on the new skill tree system, which is already in progress. The new setup will include multiple trees:

A character skill tree with passive skills, buffs and some active skills

Weapon based skill trees for 1 hand weapons, off hand (shield/pistol), 2 hand weapons, and bows.

The foundation is mostly done, so with a bit of luck it might make it into the next update. I also want to rework older skills since many date back to the early development days and deserve a full overhaul.

Best regards,

Mark Koch

And never forget: Have Fun!