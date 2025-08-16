Fixed incorrect references in the endings for The Kraken and the Poisoned Well long events, so their endings should now show up accurately and (hopefully) not freeze the game, regardless of which other long events you have or haven't completed



Fixed a spelling mistake when fighting against Ophelia during the first month, using attack as main focus



Hello, everyone! This is just a quick update addressing the following things:Thanks for playing! We'll keep posting fixes if we receive bug reports that we manage to find the issues for, otherwise, we'll keep working on our new game!