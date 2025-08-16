 Skip to content
16 August 2025 Build 19624123 Edited 16 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, everyone! This is just a quick update addressing the following things:

  • Fixed incorrect references in the endings for The Kraken and the Poisoned Well long events, so their endings should now show up accurately and (hopefully) not freeze the game, regardless of which other long events you have or haven't completed
  • Made sure that only the right naval scenes show up when fighting against Ophelia during the first month, using attack as main focus
  • Fixed a spelling mistake when fighting against Ophelia during the first month, using attack as main focus


Thanks for playing! We'll keep posting fixes if we receive bug reports that we manage to find the issues for, otherwise, we'll keep working on our new game!

